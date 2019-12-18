Girls Basketball: Marauders too much for Monarchs

Monache defeats Exeter 53-33 for on their way to an 8-2 record to start the season

By Jermaine Johnson II

EXETER – Monache has been successful so far this season, putting eight victories in the win column.

They went 4-0 during the Monarch Holiday Showdown and Exeter Invitational last week.

Despite an impressive 8-2 record, second year head coach Junell Garcia believes that her team still has a long way to go. After comfortably defeating Exeter by 20 points, she couldn’t help but emphasize her team’s struggle with their fundamentals.

“Our passing was terrible but our defense saved us, and as far as team play we did amazing.” Garcia said.

Exeter kept up in the first quarter, but Monache quickly ran away with the game. The Monarchs were outscored 32-12 in the second and third quarters.

Turnovers were an issue for them as their opponent seemed to take advantage of every extra possession they were given.

The entire Marauder offense was clicking. They were running in transition and finishing layups plus they were taking advantage of every open jump shot. Garcia said that she constantly gives her team the green light when it comes to shooting jump shots.

“The only bad shot is the one you don’t shoot,” she said. “Catch and shoot is something that I emphasize a ton in practice. If you’re open then take the shot.”

When the Monarchs went to respond and guard the perimeter, Monache worked the ball inside and executed a strong low post offense.

Tournament season has been tough on both teams. During this time of year, teams are playing several games in a few days.

“They just came off a three day tournament last week so [the team] is a little tired plus its finals week,” said Garcia.

The same can be said for the Monarchs, especially since head coach Justin Soutbard purposely scheduled harder competition for his team because he felt they weren’t ready for the physicality of the playoffs last season.

“It is tough when you play 16 games in 21 nights and you do not have a whole lot of practice time in between,” he said. “You must to have thick skin and learn on the fly.”

The Monarchs are 3-8 so far this season and will play four games in the Dinuba Holiday Classic from Wednesday, Dec. 18 to Saturday, Dec. 21.