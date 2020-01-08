Girls Soccer: Grizzlies not enough for Spartans

Strathmore improves to 5-4 after snapping three game losing streak

By Jermaine Johnson II

STRATHMORE – Strathmore has bounced back nicely from a three game losing skid by winning four in a row to improve to 6-4 on the season.

Last Thursday they defeated Granite Hills 4-2 followed by a 6-1 victory over Woodlake four days later. The Grizzlies fell to 6-8-1 after back-to-back losses to the Spartans and Sierra Pacific.

The Strathmore and Granite Hills matchup did not lack excitement. The Spartans came ready to play and scored twice in the first five minutes of the game to go up 2-0. In the ninth minute of the match, Granite Hills sophomore Celeste Ramos got her team’s first goal of the game cutting Granite Hill’s lead in half. It was also her third goal of the season. Both teams went back-and-forth in what proved to be a very physical game boasting strong defense from both sides.

Referees let them play on despite several points where players were forced to the ground. In the 27th minute of the match, Strathmore freshman, Lia Charles, scored on a corner kick that had curved around the goalie, and secured a 3-1 lead heading into halftime.

The game’s intensity continued into the second half. The Grizzlies’ sophomore captain Yadira Hernandez scored her fourth goal of the season on a chip shot to get the game back to within one. The two goals in the first five minutes of the game for the Spartans proved to be the difference in the match as Granite Hills couldn’t overcome the deficit. Strathmore scored again in the 36th minute which made itall but impossible for the Grizzlies to stage a comeback.

The season story has been pretty similar for both teams. They’ve already eclipsed their win total from last year despite fielding a young roster. The Spartans went 4-13-1 last year while the Grizzlies finished 5-14-1. Strathmore only has five seniors out of 20 players and Granite Hills only has three out of 15. The Spartans are hoping for their first winning season since 2016 when they lost 3-2 to Kingsburg in the Division IV Valley championship game.