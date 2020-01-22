Girls Basketball: Panthers pounce opponents in early matchups

Porterville is off to a hot start with only two losses within the first two months of the season

By Jermaine Johnson II

TULARE – Tulare Union and Tulare Western were no match for the Porterville. Last Tuesday the Panthers soundly defeated the Mustangs 68-33 and then two days later defeated the Tribe by an even wider margin, 68-18.

Porterville is off to a stronger start during the first two months of its season compared to the start of last year with a 19-2 record. They are hoping for an even better finish in 2020, just one season after sweeping the East Yosemite League, making it to the semi-finals of the Division IV Valley playoffs, and appearing in the Division III State playoffs where they narrowly lost by four points in the first round to Diamond Ranch.

The team’s dominance was on display against Tulare Western when they jumped out to a 42-21 lead at halftime.