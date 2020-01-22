Girls Basketball: Panthers pounce opponents in early matchups

Porterville is off to a hot start with only two losses within the first two months of the season
TULARE – Tulare Union and Tulare Western were no match for the Porterville. Last Tuesday the Panthers soundly defeated the Mustangs 68-33 and then two days later defeated the Tribe by an even wider margin, 68-18.
Porterville is off to a stronger start during the first two months of its season compared to the start of last year with a 19-2 record. They are hoping for an even better finish in 2020, just one season after sweeping the East Yosemite League, making it to the semi-finals of the Division IV Valley playoffs, and appearing in the Division III State playoffs where they narrowly lost by four points in the first round to Diamond Ranch.
The team’s dominance was on display against Tulare Western when they jumped out to a 42-21 lead at halftime.
“We are a very athletic team and our press really bothered them,” Porterville coach David Kavern said. “We got a lot of [offense] off of our press, and we were able to frustrate them since they’re a young team.”
Mustangs head coach Jeff Denney said his team was scared of the pressure that the Panthers were able to create. He wanted his team to make better passes and not force things. Tulare Western was outscored 32-7 in the first quarter, but they won the second period by four points.
Porterville’s starters made one final push in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. They won the period 20-6 and the bench came in with three minutes to go in the quarter. The starters did not return for the rest of the game which gave the reserves ample time to gain in-game experience.
“Its really good for them because they’re not playing with any pressure on them, so when they get in games that are tighter then they’ll have experience,” Kavern said.
The final period was much slower as the two teams tied with 6 points each. Nonetheless, the starters created such a comfortable margin that the game was still won by over 30 points. The Panther defense was even more dominant in the game against Tulare Union, as they allowed no more than 6 points in any quarter.
Porterville has nine seniors returning from last year’s squad. They are led by captains Jazlynne Medrano and Jewelia Maniss who are four year varsity starters and have played in over 110 games. They also have two sophomores, Madison Johnson and Nseije Ortiz, who have stepped up to play major minutes and are ready to take on even larger roles next season when the seniors graduate. According to Kavern, his team’s experience is the biggest difference from last year. The offense hasn’t changed so players know where their teammates are going to be which has allowed for more trust and better passing.
The Panthers have relied on smothering defense all season as they’ve won all but three of their games by double digits. One of their two losses came against Bakersfield in the championship game of the Mission Oak tournament. The Panthers defeated Hanford 58-53 to make it to the final game, but there was a bench clearing fight that resulted in over half of the team getting suspended. As a result, they only had five varsity players and they had to call up four junior varsity players to play Bakersfield. They lost 52-30 and have won five straight games since then.
According to Kavern, his team’s goals are always to win the EYL. If they keep playing at this level, they have a good chance of doing so for the second year in a row.