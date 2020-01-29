Boys Basketball: Mt. Whitney stays perfect in WYL

The Pioneers are undefeated through their first four league games and currently sit atop the West Yosemite League

By Jermaine Johnson II

VISALIA – Mt. Whitney seems to be catching their stride after winning eight of their last nine games following a 6-6 start to the season. They are currently on a six-game winning streak after defeating El Diamante 57-32 and Lemoore 45-41 last week.

Although the Pioneers defeated the Miners by 15 points, the game was close. The first quarter was an ugly struggle for both teams, and the Pioneers were only up 9-3. They relied on their defense throughout the night allowing no more than 12 points in any quarter.

Through the second quarter both teams were going back and forth with scores. El Diamante’s press defense forced a steal and gave them a one-point lead. That’s when Mt. Whitney sophomore big-man Jordan Northcutt began to take over. He got the lead back for his team with a nice post move and soft finish. They continued to draw from the Northcutt well when they went back to him on the next possession where he got fouled and made one of two free throws. After the Pioneers got a fast break layup, they went to Northcutt again down low and he nailed the shot. He went hard in the paint all night and it was clear they wanted him to touch the ball at least once per possession.