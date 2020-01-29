Visalia Rawhide announces coaching staff for next season

The Rawhide will be returning several members from last year’s staff, welcome new face

By Visalia Rawhide

VISALIA – Coming off a 2019 California League title, the Visalia Rawhide aren’t making too many changes to their coaching staff next season.

Shawn Roof will return for his second season with the Rawhide as Manager. Roof led the Rawhide to its first California League Championship since 1978. He was named the 2019 California League manager of the year after the Rawhide ended the season with an 83-53 record. This is Roof’s fifth season as a coach in Arizona’s farm system.

Roof, 35, was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2007 amateur draft by the Detroit Tigers. He played for six years in the minors before beginning his coaching career in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Shane Loux will return to Visalia as pitching coach. Loux enters his fourth season as a pitching coach and second year in Visalia. Prior to coming to Visalia, he spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach for the Missoula Osprey, the Rookie League affiliate of the D-backs. Last season, Loux’s pitching staff had the second-best ERA in the California League with 3.68. Before his coaching career, Loux was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round in 1997. He made his MLB debut in 2002 with the Tigers. Loux also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants.