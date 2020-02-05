Boys Basketball: Bears maul Monarchs in 86-64 victory

Selma has strong second and third quarter to defeat Exeter by 22 points, led by 40 at one point in the game

By Paul Myers

EXETER – The Monarchs’ drought of league wins this season continued on last Friday night when the Selma Bears defeated them handily, 86-64.

While there isn’t a column for moral victories in sports, Exeter head coach Eli Garver said that his team showed development in the face of defeat.

“Our varsity team has developed so much… kids today showed a little bit of what we’ve been teaching them,” Garver said. “Dewayne [Coleman], he finally made a layup inside of the lane. It’s the first time that he put it up and didn’t just hope that it went in.”

Unfortunately, development is not paying off in the form of wins this season, particularly against teams that shoot as often as Selma. Currently standing in third place in the Central Sequoia League, the Bears are behind first place Dinuba and second place Kingsburg. With two games left this season, it isn’t likely that Selma charges to the top of the ranks, but their performance against Exeter may show what is to come in the playoffs.

Exeter managed to end the first quarter with a lead thanks in large part to Zack Welch’s eight points, six of them were from beyond the arc. But the second quarter was when Selma started to take off.