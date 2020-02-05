Boys Basketball: Bears maul Monarchs in 86-64 victory

Selma has strong second and third quarter to defeat Exeter by 22 points, led by 40 at one point in the game
By Paul Myers
EXETER – The Monarchs’ drought of league wins this season continued on last Friday night when the Selma Bears defeated them handily, 86-64.
While there isn’t a column for moral victories in sports, Exeter head coach Eli Garver said that his team showed development in the face of defeat.
“Our varsity team has developed so much… kids today showed a little bit of what we’ve been teaching them,” Garver said. “Dewayne [Coleman], he finally made a layup inside of the lane. It’s the first time that he put it up and didn’t just hope that it went in.”
Unfortunately, development is not paying off in the form of wins this season, particularly against teams that shoot as often as Selma. Currently standing in third place in the Central Sequoia League, the Bears are behind first place Dinuba and second place Kingsburg. With two games left this season, it isn’t likely that Selma charges to the top of the ranks, but their performance against Exeter may show what is to come in the playoffs.
Exeter managed to end the first quarter with a lead thanks in large part to Zack Welch’s eight points, six of them were from beyond the arc. But the second quarter was when Selma started to take off.
Selma’s Joey Ramirez hit a 3-pointer after a comedy of errors off a round let Selma have the ball and some free space to shoot. Exeter did manage to go on a 6-2 run, including a nice interception and pass by Caleb Peltzer to Teniel Nichols who put it away for an easy layup and 22-18 lead. However, Selma went on a 14-0 lead, thanks in part to Ramirez’s production.
He scored two 3-pointers in the quarter and two points from the field. The real workhorse for the Bears in the second quarter was Aaron Blancas who scored 15 of the team’s 28 second quarter points. Selma went into halftime up 45-29.
Things went from bad to worse for Exeter in the third quarter when Selma extended their lead by 22 midway through. Ramirez was knocking down nearly every shot he came across, ending the quarter with three three-pointers and another four points from the field. Helping him was Nick Esparanza who came in off the bench and knocked down two 3-pointers of his own.
Garver was forced to take a timeout with 3:08 left in the quarter when Selma went up 58-34. Peltzer came out of the timeout and scored a quick two points, but Selma scored another 15 points to close out the quarter up 69 to 40.
“Selma shot the lights out of the gym…and for us, they just didn’t fall tonight,” Garver said.
Exeter made a valiant attempt to make the score look acceptable and started to make a run. With just over three minutes left, Selma made the call to put their starters back in to preserve the lead, and eventually end the game 86-64.
Exeter ends their season on a three game stretch against Hanford West, Kingsburg and Dinuba. The Monarchs’ matchup against Hanford West was played last night, Feb. 4 after press time. Their last home game is against Kingsburg this Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.