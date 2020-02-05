Boys Soccer: Tulare Union and Tulare Western to battle for 1st place

The Tribe has a one-game lead over the Mustangs and can stand alone in first place with a win

By Jermaine Johnson II

PORTERVILLE – It all comes down to the final game of the season for Tulare Union and Tulare Western. The Tribe are in first place and can earn the East Yosemite League title with a win today, Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. But if the Mustangs can pull out a victory on the road at Bob Mathias Stadium, then the two teams will share the crown.

It will be a fitting finish for the competitive EYL. As of last week, four different teams had a shot at the title. Porterville defeated Tulare Western 2-1, but then lost to Tulare Union 2-0, essentially ruined their chances. In Mission Oak’s last two games they tied with the Mustangs 1-1 and then tied with the Tribe 0-0. If they would’ve won both of those games then they would have a shot at a potential three-way tie for first place if Tulare Western were to defeat Tulare Union.

“Our league is always like this; anybody can beat anybody so you never know. I like it because as we head into playoffs then we have already been playing good teams,” Porterville head coach Eddie Gutierrez said. “The EYL is going to have good representatives in the playoffs. It is good to see the local teams do well and be strong.”

His team was not too far off from keeping their hopes alive in a game against Tulare Union last Tuesday. Gutierrez admitted that a few sloppy plays ended up costing his team the game.

“Their set pieces [were the difference in the game.] The balls they were playing were a lot better than ours,” he said. “They were putting the ball in dangerous spots and their players were getting to them. We had a couple good chances but our services were not very good.”