Girls Soccer: Tulare Union locks up EYL Crown

“The three Tulare schools are always fighting for EYL, so I told [my team] that it is always the team that has the most heart that wins,” he said. “The team that gets out there to sacrifice everything to win are usually the ones that come out on top.”

Fernandes had to remind his team of that at halftime as they were trailing 1-0. Fernandez admitted that the Hawks wanted it more in the first half and as a result they were able to score first. Both defenses were tough all night as shown by the low score. One team would spark a fast break but the other defense would catch up and be right there to stop it.

The Hawks earned a free kick in the 32nd minute which led to their lone goal. The Tribe’s goalie was standing to the left and the ball was kicked in the upper right corner, so she had a minimal chance at getting there. They had an opportunity to respond in the winding seconds of the half as they got the ball in the box with a good look at the goal, but the Mission Oak defense stood firm.

Fernandes said his team played with more heart in the second half, which could be due to his half-time speech. Still, the offense didn’t come easy. Both teams missed nearly identical free kicks as the ball was shot slightly too high above the goal. In the 60th minute, the Tribe executed a set-piece to perfection. Sophomore Natalie Santana threw the ball into the box and senior captain Mackenzie Martins flew in with perfect timing, power, and accuracy to knock the ball into the back of the net. With the game tied at one goal each, the Tribe players embraced each other as if they had already won the trophy.

The Hawks were inches away from taking the lead back on several occasions. Five minutes after the Tulare Union score, Mission Oak shot a nearly perfect ball that hit the top post on the goal. The Tribe also had their opportunities to take the lead, as they worked the ball into the box and were applying a great deal of pressure. The Hawks defense didn’t give in. Overtime was much of the same, so the 1-1 tie was an accurate depiction of how the game went.