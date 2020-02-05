Girls Soccer: Tulare Union locks up EYL Crown

The Tribe tied Mission Oak 1-1 which cemented their first-place finish in their league
TULARE – After falling off last season, Tulare Union is back on top of the East Yosemite League. With only one game remaining that will only be relevant for the second-place spot, the Tribe has locked down the top seed after going on the road to defeat the Hawks last Thursday.
Mission Oak has controlled the EYL over the past few years. They were champions last season and then two seasons ago they tied for first-place with Tulare Union and Tulare Western. The Hawks also won the year before that. So, it was fitting that the Tribe’s final barrier on their championship journey was a victory on Mission Oak’s home field. As expected, it had to be earned in a hard-fought, physically demanding showdown.
Tulare Union head coach Tony Fernandes has a consistent message every year when it comes to playing his cross-town rivals.
“The three Tulare schools are always fighting for EYL, so I told [my team] that it is always the team that has the most heart that wins,” he said. “The team that gets out there to sacrifice everything to win are usually the ones that come out on top.”
Fernandes had to remind his team of that at halftime as they were trailing 1-0. Fernandez admitted that the Hawks wanted it more in the first half and as a result they were able to score first. Both defenses were tough all night as shown by the low score. One team would spark a fast break but the other defense would catch up and be right there to stop it.
The Hawks earned a free kick in the 32nd minute which led to their lone goal. The Tribe’s goalie was standing to the left and the ball was kicked in the upper right corner, so she had a minimal chance at getting there. They had an opportunity to respond in the winding seconds of the half as they got the ball in the box with a good look at the goal, but the Mission Oak defense stood firm.
Fernandes said his team played with more heart in the second half, which could be due to his half-time speech. Still, the offense didn’t come easy. Both teams missed nearly identical free kicks as the ball was shot slightly too high above the goal. In the 60th minute, the Tribe executed a set-piece to perfection. Sophomore Natalie Santana threw the ball into the box and senior captain Mackenzie Martins flew in with perfect timing, power, and accuracy to knock the ball into the back of the net. With the game tied at one goal each, the Tribe players embraced each other as if they had already won the trophy.
The Hawks were inches away from taking the lead back on several occasions. Five minutes after the Tulare Union score, Mission Oak shot a nearly perfect ball that hit the top post on the goal. The Tribe also had their opportunities to take the lead, as they worked the ball into the box and were applying a great deal of pressure. The Hawks defense didn’t give in. Overtime was much of the same, so the 1-1 tie was an accurate depiction of how the game went.
In addition to bringing home the EYL trophy, this victory will help Tulare Union in the playoffs.
“This win helps us for seeding in Division II. We’re ranked no. 1 right now and so hopefully the playoffs will come through Tulare Union,” Fernandes said. “If I keep everybody healthy then we should make a deep run into the playoffs.”
The head coach considers the home-field advantage to be crucial as his team is used to playing at a fast pace, which they are very capable of doing on the turf at Bob Mathias Stadium. In order to make that deep playoff run, the Tribe will be relying heavily on senior Jaci Maze who leads the team with 25 goals. Fernandes believes that she will earn EYL player of the year honors. Although she has over 30% of the team’s points this year, everyone on the squad has played a big role in the team’s success.
“It’s been a good season and everyone has a role play. There is no animosity between the players, they’re all on the same page and are happy with their role,” Fernandes said. “That’s big for a lot of teams…if you’re going to win a championship then everyone has to be on the same page.”
Tulare Union will be focused on ending the season with a strong win over Tulare Western on Wednesday, Feb. 5 as it will give them some positive momentum and help their seeding for playoffs.