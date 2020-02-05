Trailblazer breaks school’s all-time scoring record

Girls basketball standout Indya Smith has etched her name in the history books for both genders, and will continue adding on to her record in the remembrance Kobe and Gianni Bryant

By Jermaine Johnson II

VISALIA – After breaking a 22-year-old scoring record, Indya Smith has left a lasting legacy on the Golden West basketball program. Two weeks ago against Lemoore, Smith set the all-time career scoring record at her school — for both girls and boys — in front of her home Trailblazer crowd.

During the first quarter, she cut to the basket and received an assist from fellow senior Natalia Maldanado before finishing strong with her left hand. That bucket broke the previous record of 1,506 points, which was set by Jess McElree, a boy’s basketball standout from the mid-1990s.

“It’s a big accomplishment because not many people can say they did it. How many people have come through this school and how many people can say they were on that all-time scoring list?” Golden West head coach Torreya Edwards said. “A lot of people look at females as not being strong or fast enough, but for her to be the one to break the record for both genders is amazing to me.”

As Smith continues to add to her career scoring total, she will be doing so with a heavy heart. Five days after her record-breaking game, Smith joined the rest of the sports world in mourning the tragic loss of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others. Similar to millions of other people around the world, the news was unfathomable to Smith.

“I was praying it was a joke. I was hoping someone was just messing with the entire world because this is not something that should be happening at all,” she said. “He was the person that proved that it doesn’t matter your age or background, if you put in that work and have love and determination then you really can get anywhere you want.”