boys basketball: Magana breaks 1,000 points in junior season

Despite difficult season Woodlake’s Hector Magana breaks 1,000 point benchmark in junior season, loses in close game to Granite Hills

By Paul Myers

@PaulM_SGN

PORTERVILLE – In the same week where the Woodlake Tigers all but brought their four win season to a close, their top player gave them reason to cheer when he crossed the 1,000 points mark against the Corcoran Panthers.

Last Wednesday, junior Hector Magana brought his career point total to 1,014 when he dropped 27 points at home. Woodlake head coach Joel Chavez said it was a sweeter accomplishment considering how he was treated when they played Corcoran the first time this season.

“He’s an absolute athlete. He can score at will. He scored 38 against Corcoran [on the road] and he was the most hated player in the stands,” Chavez said. “He was getting cussed out and getting yelled at by parents. So to get 1,000 points the second time around against them that’s a big accomplishment for him. I know he’s proud of that.”

Like any humble player would, Magana said that he was hardly focused on the record, instead he wanted to win the game. Unfortunately they went on to lose 83-57.

“Yeah I was aware of the situation and what was going on…I was more focused on the game that day and playing. It wasn’t really that big to me [at the time] but it’s still an important accomplishment,” Magana said.

Chavez said that he’s glad to have another year with Magana, not to mention his twin brother Victor who has over 500 career points, for his senior year. And he could imagine how many points Magana would have if he’d started his freshman year.

“To hit it as a junior is an amazing feat. And if the coach that coached before me had played him as a freshman he would probably be close to 2,000,” Chavez said.