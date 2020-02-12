Boys Basketball: Monache falls to Mustangs, will face Porterville for EYL crown

Marauders lose chance to share league title in game against Tulare Western, now it’s all or nothing in matchup against Porterville

By Jermaine Johnson II

TULARE – For a few weeks now Monache has been in control of their journey to the top of the East Yosemite League. If they had defeated Tulare Western last Friday, they would have locked up a share of the trophy regardless of what happens in their final game.

Since they lost 72-63 to the Mustangs, they are now tied at 7-2 with Porterville and the two will compete in a winner take all battle tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

It was senior night for Tulare Western and they were clearly playing with energy and momentum. They led 19-14 after the first period as both teams were playing at a fast pace early on. Then came an offensive explosion from the Mustangs. They seemingly could not miss, specifically junior Mikey Ficher. He did his best impression of NBA star Stephen Curry as he continuously pulled up for three-pointers while being several feet behind the line.