Boys Soccer: Farmersville Aztecs wins ESL on senior night

In their last game of the regular season, the Aztecs defeated Woodlake 3-1 in a game dominated by a pair of young players

By Jermaine Johnson II

FARMERSVILLE – In just their second year in the East Sequoia League, the Aztecs have come out on top. In a night honoring the team’s seniors for their contributions to the program, it was a pair of sophomores that accounted for all three of the team’s goals last Wednesday night.

Farmersville moved over from the East Sierra League last season and finished 9-3, their same record as this year. However, that was good for third place behind Orosi and Lindsay. Orosi left for the West Sequoia League this year, which meant there was one less team on the path to the league championship.

Things were a bit shaky earlier on for the Aztecs. They began league play with a 1-3 record and allowed at least three goals in each of those losses, including a 4-3 loss to Woodlake. They didn’t panic. They made the proper adjustments and went on to win each of their remaining eight games. They only allowed one goal during that stretch which came in the last seven minutes of the final game against Woodlake when the Aztecs already had a comfortable 3-0 lead.