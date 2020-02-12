Boys Soccer: Tulare Union Tribe wins EYL championship

The Tribe dominated their league this year with a 8-1-1 record

By Jermaine Johnson II

TULARE – Another year, another league title for Tulare Union. After defeating Tulare Western last Wednesday, the Tribe ensured that they did not have to share the trophy with their rivals. It was their fourth league championship in the last six years.

As expected, it was an extremely tight contest. In fact, the score was tied at 0 for about 99% of the game. The Tribe scored the game-winning goal in the final minute, leaving almost no time for the Mustangs to respond.

Both sides had various opportunities to score throughout the night, but struggled to take advantage. When a team has a player as good as Tulare Union junior Jesus Enriquez, it is only a matter of time before he makes an impact on the game. He received the ball about 40 yards away from the goal and battled through multiple defenders before carrying the ball into the right side of the penalty box. Instead of adding on to his vast number of goals this season, he spotted his teammate Moises Cortes running uncontested into the box. Enriquez laid the ball across the mouth of the goal and Cortes put it away with ease. According to head coach Mike Shaffer, it was textbook execution of the play but it couldn’t have come at a more exciting time. Everyone was ecstatic and the entire bench jumped up to celebrate with the guys on the field.