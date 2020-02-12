Jazmine Soto breaks county point record

“I got the athletic ability from her, she was a really good basketball player,” Soto said. “But I got my competitiveness from my dad. He’s a hard-working man and always tells us to never give up. Our last name is something that no one could ever take away from us so we have to represent it.”

Soto credits her parents as playing a dynamic role in her drive to succeed. They’ve been to every game and she always knows exactly where they are sitting. Both parents have instilled in her the ambition and motivation to keep getting better.

“My dad watches ESPN all the time and when I come home we’ll just sit on the couch and watch together,” she said. “He’ll be breaking different things down to me and then I just try to perform it on the court.”

While her parents have instilled the necessary skills, Soto is now trying to do the same for her younger siblings.

“My little brothers told me they want to play basketball, and they look up to me. That inspires me to be the best role model I can for them,” she said. “I want to be one of the first people in my family to graduate from college and give my little siblings something to look forward to.”

While basketball may be the avenue she uses to pursue a free college education, Soto is a gifted athlete that plays a variety of sports. Throughout high school she has played volleyball, softball, and ran track. In middle school she even participated in sports with boys such as baseball and football. Her blazing speed allowed her to make a name for herself.