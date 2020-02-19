Baseball: Aztecs host cancer fundraiser on opening day

Farmersville and Kings Christian dedicated their opening game to raising awareness to pediatric brain cancer
FARMERSVILLE – Opening day for the 2020 season finally arrived last Friday for the Farmersville Aztecs. While they lost 5-4 to the Kings Christian Crusaders, the two teams partnered with the Vs. Cancer Fund to raise money for pediatric brain cancer.
For some time now, Farmersville head coach Freddie Lopez has had aspirations to do an event dedicated to cancer. He lost his mother to the deadly disease while his brother and sister are survivors. The illness also took the life of his good friend and former Exeter soccer coach Jesus “Chewy” Banuelos who sought medical attention for a headache and then was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.
Lopez was then approached by the Vs. Cancer Fund which is a fundraising campaign for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. He then had about a month to put this special game together. Half of the game’s proceeds will go to the Vs. Cancer Fund and the other half will go to the Valley Children’s Hospital. Kings Christian agreed to join forces with the Aztecs as the school from Lemoore had recently lost a student to cancer.
“It’s not just about playing baseball, it’s about helping others in the community,” Lopez said.
A brain cancer survivor was slated to throw the game’s first pitch, but he had recently become sick and was hospitalized. The game was able to go on as the two teams raised around $1,000. Once the official numbers are tallied, the squad will travel to the Valley Children’s Hospital to present them with the check.
In addition to playing for a good cause, the two teams gave the fans an exciting game. Kings Christian tied the score at three runs each at the top of the fifth. They were threatening to take the lead with runners on first and third base, but the Aztecs pulled off a well-executed double play to get their defense off of the field.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Aztecs got a single that ended up coming home after the next batter hit a triple. They failed to bring him home and left the runner on third base as they went into the final inning with a 4-3 lead.
“We left too many guys on base. We didn’t take advantage of those times that we should have,” Lopez said. “We left a guy on second and third base twice.”
Despite trailing with the game on the line, the Crusaders were poised. They showed some stellar base running and capitalized on several errors from the Aztecs. They executed three bunts that turned into two points which gave them a 5-4 lead. Kings Christian left a runner on second and third base as Farmersville tightened up by forcing two strikeouts to get their offense back on the field.
The margin for error continued to decrease exponentially for Farmersville as their first two hitters were struck out. They then hit two pop-up balls that weren’t properly fielded which allowed a runner to get to first and second base. An error allowed those runners to advance one more base before the Crusaders earned the game’s final out.
“A lot of the team played basketball and our first practice was yesterday…so It didn’t surprise me that we didn’t hit well today,” Lopez said.
The Aztecs were also playing with a freshman catcher who had one day of practice. That was due to the fact that their starter was deemed ineligible to play just thirty minutes before the game started. The head coach believes that they wouldn’t have allowed as many stolen bases if they had their starter.
Farmersville led for most of the game as they got out to an early 2-0 lead at the bottom of the second inning. Kings Christian tied the score at the top of the third which was largely due to Aztec errors. In the bottom of the third, Farmersville scored again but left runners on first and third base.
They’ll have a full week of practice before hosting Orosi next Friday, Feb. 21 at 3:30 p.m.