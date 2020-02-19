Baseball: Aztecs host cancer fundraiser on opening day

Farmersville and Kings Christian dedicated their opening game to raising awareness to pediatric brain cancer

By Jermaine Johnson II

FARMERSVILLE – Opening day for the 2020 season finally arrived last Friday for the Farmersville Aztecs. While they lost 5-4 to the Kings Christian Crusaders, the two teams partnered with the Vs. Cancer Fund to raise money for pediatric brain cancer.

For some time now, Farmersville head coach Freddie Lopez has had aspirations to do an event dedicated to cancer. He lost his mother to the deadly disease while his brother and sister are survivors. The illness also took the life of his good friend and former Exeter soccer coach Jesus “Chewy” Banuelos who sought medical attention for a headache and then was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.

Lopez was then approached by the Vs. Cancer Fund which is a fundraising campaign for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. He then had about a month to put this special game together. Half of the game’s proceeds will go to the Vs. Cancer Fund and the other half will go to the Valley Children’s Hospital. Kings Christian agreed to join forces with the Aztecs as the school from Lemoore had recently lost a student to cancer.

“It’s not just about playing baseball, it’s about helping others in the community,” Lopez said.