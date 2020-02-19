Girls Soccer: Monarchs’ season ends on a penalty kick in quarterfinal round

Exeter goes back and forth with Orosi in the second round of the Division IV valley playoffs before falling 6-5
EXETER – Exeter and Orosi needed 80 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, 10 minutes of sudden death and nine penalty kicks to decide a winner. The Cardinals outlasted the Monarchs as they knocked down one more penalty kick to advance to the semi-finals of the playoffs.
Both teams only scored one goal in regulation which came in the second half. After they failed to score in overtime or sudden death, they needed penalty kicks to determine who would move on in the playoffs. They were able to take advantage of exhausted goalkeepers by converting goals and extending the game, but the Cardinals came away with the game-winner.
The Monarchs relied heavily on defense all season as they allowed one goal or less (during regulation) in over 65% of games played this season. That includes their first-round playoff match where they defeated the Foothills Trojans 2-0.
The physicality level was high during the game against the Trojans and the refs were letting the girls play through it. On every few possessions there seemed to be a body hitting the ground. The first of several injuries came when the Foothills goalkeeper left the game midway through the first half. Their offense couldn’t match the number of shots on goal the Monarchs were getting, but the game was still scoreless at halftime.
The game’s only yellow card came five minutes into the second half. Exeter sophomore Emma Lorenzi was on a fast break when her legs were taken out from under her. They were granted a free kick but couldn’t get points out it. A few minutes later, Monarchs senior Julia Nelsen stepped up for her team. She received a pass that put her in prime position to score, and she finished the job.
Foothills got one of their lone shots on goal in the 60th minute but it was blocked by the goalkeeper. With two minutes to go and Exeter nursing a 1-0 lead, a referee needed medical attention which caused a long delay in the game. The Monarchs stayed poised and scored within seconds of the game resuming. They put the game away with a well-placed shot from freshman Kayla Pena who got the ball right over the goalie.
They played the game with five different freshmen and were without four seniors by the end of it. With only five seniors graduating and the younger players receiving valuable experience in high pressure playoff games, the future should be bright for the Monarchs. They ended this season with an overall record of 11-9-1 and finished second in the central sequoia league behind Kingsburg.