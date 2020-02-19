Girls Soccer: Monarchs’ season ends on a penalty kick in quarterfinal round

Exeter goes back and forth with Orosi in the second round of the Division IV valley playoffs before falling 6-5

By Jermaine Johnson II

EXETER – Exeter and Orosi needed 80 minutes of regulation, 20 minutes of overtime, 10 minutes of sudden death and nine penalty kicks to decide a winner. The Cardinals outlasted the Monarchs as they knocked down one more penalty kick to advance to the semi-finals of the playoffs.

Both teams only scored one goal in regulation which came in the second half. After they failed to score in overtime or sudden death, they needed penalty kicks to determine who would move on in the playoffs. They were able to take advantage of exhausted goalkeepers by converting goals and extending the game, but the Cardinals came away with the game-winner.

The Monarchs relied heavily on defense all season as they allowed one goal or less (during regulation) in over 65% of games played this season. That includes their first-round playoff match where they defeated the Foothills Trojans 2-0.

The physicality level was high during the game against the Trojans and the refs were letting the girls play through it. On every few possessions there seemed to be a body hitting the ground. The first of several injuries came when the Foothills goalkeeper left the game midway through the first half. Their offense couldn’t match the number of shots on goal the Monarchs were getting, but the game was still scoreless at halftime.