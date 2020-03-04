Girls Basketball: Porterville Panthers win valley title over Arvin

“Our pressure was bothering them, and we just started to wear them down,” Kavern said. “Our press defense and transition offense has been consistent plus we’re very good in open court with good outside shooters.”

The Panthers defense had their best quarter of the entire playoffs after the halftime break. They only allowed two points in the third period and went into the fourth quarter with a 25-point lead. From there, Kavern emptied his bench so the entire team can experience the victory. They closed out the game strong and won by 26 points.

In the prior game during the semi-final round, Porterville had a harder time against the Hoover Patriots. Kavern considered his team and Hoover as the top teams in Division III.

“Hoover was a much more difficult matchup with their size and athleticism. In my mind, the two best teams met in semifinals.”

The Porterville gym was packed as the opposing fans from Fresno made the trip down to support their team. The two squads were tied at 29 at halftime and the Panthers got the first point of the third quarter. From that point, the Patriots went on a 9-0 run and were up by as many as 11 points. This was more unfamiliar territory for Porterville who had won their previous two playoff matchups by an average of 44 points. Once again, their seniors began to step up. Maniss ended the drought with a mid-range jumper, and the Panthers hit three straight three-pointers to tie the score. The teams went back-and-forth as Hoover went into the final period with a 47-45 lead.

“That is the [benefit] of having 9 experienced seniors,” Kavern said. “They’ve been down before and they know how to win.”

Porterville’s defense began to clamp down and force several turnovers in the fourth quarter. As a result, they went on a 10-0 run. The Panthers defense was so tight that they actually began fouling the Patriots. They struggled to knock down their free throws and as a result they couldn’t get back into the game. Medrano essentially ended the game with a dazzling dagger. She got a steal and knocked down a tough step-back three-pointer to put her team back up 10 points with only a few minutes to play. They went on to win 67-57.

Porterville will now try to make a run in the Division III state playoffs. They’re ranked No. 11 and on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. they will travel down to Rialto to battle the No. 6 Eisenhower Eagles.