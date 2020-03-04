Softball: Monarchs win first two games of season

Exeter defeated Mt. Whitney 5-4 in their home opener to improve to 2-0
EXETER – Similar to last year, the Monarchs have gotten out to a strong start to the season. Last Thursday they defeated Mt. Whitney 5-4 in their home opener after defeating Fowler 5-3.
The Monarchs had their fans on the edge of their seats during the thrilling victory over Mt. Whitney.
As they trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Monarch offense displayed their ability to make clutch plays. Sophomore Preslie Thompson got the party started with a single. She then went to second base after senior Haylee McFall was walked. Thompson then displayed some strong base running and was able to steal third and home base to tie the score. That set the stage for freshman Mariella Gonzales’ walk-off RBI single on a controversial call. With two outs on the board, she hit a ground ball and scurried to first and was just barely called safe, to the dismay of the Pioneers dugout. That single allowed McFall to come home and end the game.
Gonzales has gotten her high school career off to a good start as she also scored a run in the season opener. Exeter lost a lot of speed and power after hall of famer Corinne Acosta graduated last year, but head coach Karen Zeibak believes that Gonzales will play a big role in filling that void.
“I feel like she’s going to step right up and take [Acosta’s] spot. She’s very quick and has a lot of will.”
Mt. Whitney had the lead for most of the game. They got on the board first as junior Cidnee Frakes scored at the top of the first inning. Sophomore Fiona Giannandrea had some strong hits throughout the game and earned an RBI double in the top of the third inning to increase the lead to 2-0.
Exeter responded immediately as Gonzales hit a double that brought home McFall. Junior Kate Colter then had a bunt hit that brought a runner home. The Monarchs capitalized on a Pioneer error for their third run of the inning and took a 3-2 lead.
Their lead didn’t last long as Frakes hit a single that brought a runner home and tied the score. After their defense stood tall, the Pioneers were in position to score again but left runners on base in the top of the fifth inning. Their head coach, Carl Bivens, believes that execution was the difference in the game.
“[The Monarchs] put themselves in a position to execute more than we did,” he said. “If you’re going through innings without having runners on base then you can’t execute.”
Giannandrea continued her strong hitting with an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning to give her squad a one-point lead. Exeter’s defense stayed strong after that and she was left on base, which proved to be costly.
“We continued to keep our heads up and didn’t get down with some of the mistakes that we made,” Zeibak said. “We kept going at them one run at a time and came through at the end.”
Both teams made a bunch of errors, but Zeibak is hoping those are now a thing of the past since the “first game jitters” are out of the way. After losing 1-0 in the first round of the playoffs to Washington Union last season, the Monarchs will look to have a repeat of 2018 when they won the Division IV valley championship.
For Mt. Whitney, this is their first loss of the season after back to back dominant wins. They opened the season with a 20-0 win over Lindsay in four innings, and then defeated Farmersville 11-1. During his first season as head coach last year, Bivens led the team to a 10-18 season record including a 5-4 loss in the first round of the playoffs. Now, they deem their squad is completely different from last year and is ready for a valley title run.
“Our expectation this year is to win valley. Based off what we did [last year], I sat down with the seniors and captains and they felt we could go to valley this year,” he said. “After the loss to Fowler in playoffs last year, we walked away thinking that was a game we could have won.”