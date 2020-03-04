Softball: Monarchs win first two games of season

Exeter defeated Mt. Whitney 5-4 in their home opener to improve to 2-0

By Jermaine Johnson II

EXETER – Similar to last year, the Monarchs have gotten out to a strong start to the season. Last Thursday they defeated Mt. Whitney 5-4 in their home opener after defeating Fowler 5-3.

The Monarchs had their fans on the edge of their seats during the thrilling victory over Mt. Whitney.

As they trailed 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Monarch offense displayed their ability to make clutch plays. Sophomore Preslie Thompson got the party started with a single. She then went to second base after senior Haylee McFall was walked. Thompson then displayed some strong base running and was able to steal third and home base to tie the score. That set the stage for freshman Mariella Gonzales’ walk-off RBI single on a controversial call. With two outs on the board, she hit a ground ball and scurried to first and was just barely called safe, to the dismay of the Pioneers dugout. That single allowed McFall to come home and end the game.

Gonzales has gotten her high school career off to a good start as she also scored a run in the season opener. Exeter lost a lot of speed and power after hall of famer Corinne Acosta graduated last year, but head coach Karen Zeibak believes that Gonzales will play a big role in filling that void.

“I feel like she’s going to step right up and take [Acosta’s] spot. She’s very quick and has a lot of will.”

Mt. Whitney had the lead for most of the game. They got on the board first as junior Cidnee Frakes scored at the top of the first inning. Sophomore Fiona Giannandrea had some strong hits throughout the game and earned an RBI double in the top of the third inning to increase the lead to 2-0.