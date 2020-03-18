Baseball: Granite Hills Grizzlies split first two league games

Granite Hills defeated Farmersville on the road before falling to Corcoran at home

By Jermaine Johnson II

PORTERVILLE – None of the Grizzlies first seven games have been close. They have either won comfortably or have lost by several runs. Therefore, it was fitting that they won their first league game 14-0 and then lost 7-1.

In their five wins this season, Granite Hills has only allowed two runs while scoring an average of 13 runs. Head coach Luis Garcia was hoping that his team would finally have a competitive game against Corcoran.

“We’ve lit up five teams and then two of them lit us up. I was hoping [Corcoran] would be that game where we battled back-and-forth,” he said. “It was close through four innings and then it got out of hand. We don’t know how to compete in close games and that hurt us today.”

Pitching was no issue for the Grizzlies. Of the seven runs they allowed, only two were earned. The rest were a result of errors.

“Kudos to them because they put the pressure on us,” Garcia said. “We probably made as many errors today as we had all season. Worst case scenario the game should have been 2-1 them. Their pitcher was throwing pretty well and he got a couple of our boys staring at something that wasn’t there.”

Senior pitcher David Ramirez not only led the team from the mound, but also from the batter’s box. He pitched five innings with three strike-outs and scored the team’s lone run in the bottom of the third inning. It came after the Panthers opened the game with a run and added two more in the top of the third.