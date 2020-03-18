COVID-19 shuts down spring sports seasons

“There is more hope for high school athletes than college because the NCAA has declared the spring season done. CIF didn’t cancel the spring playoffs yet so there is still that hope,” Redwood Principal, Matt Shin said.

For the past 30 years, Redwood has hosted a Visalia Tennis Invitational which was also canceled. Not only do the kids lose out on the annual fun and competition of the tournament, but the program’s finances took a great hit.

The team’s head coach, Russ Brown, stated that the team paid over $2,400 on T-shirts and awards but they cannot be reimbursed because the year was printed onto the items.

“From a bigger picture I understand why this decision was made but I put in hours of work to make this tournament come to life,” Brown said after organizing school entry fees for over 300 different players and coaches.

Before the tournament, the team had a 4-6 record and were prepared to enter league to defend their West Yosemite League title for the seventh year in a row.

“I was really looking forward to doing well this season and trying to win WYL for my last year… overall it’s just a disappointing situation,” varsity tennis player, Tristen Schiferle said.

Redwood’s Track and Field team planned on sending a select few runners to the Clovis East Carnival meet last Friday before it was canceled. This would have been the team’s second meet of the season after competing in Sanger last week where they were able to compete with some of the best teams in the valley.

“It all happened so fast; I really didn’t have a chance to say any final thoughts to our student-athletes. I hope we can return to our season and find some type of way to modify our league, area and section meets,” second year Head Coach, Travis Roebuck said.

While on break, Roebuck encouraged his athletes to “Keep a positive mindset, find a routine you can stay with and continue to compete in some way shape or form. As the nature of this closure continues to escalate, find ways to stay sharp. Most importantly, be safe…isolate your training so you are not in large groups or over-populated areas.”

For many seniors, this news is devastating as this was their final chance to be noticed by a college scout since it is their last high school season.

“Years of hard work for the pinnacle of your sporting career and it’s just gone,” four-year varsity swimmer Nathan Thompson said. “I needed to improve my times from meets from this season to continue to swim in college.”