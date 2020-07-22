High school sports benched until winter

Hetherington is a three-sport athlete between track and field, cross-country, and basketball. She was captain of the basketball team last season but is also striving to run track at the college level. The pandemic has made it difficult to get noticed by college track and field programs since her junior season was cut short.

“If you are a multi-sport athlete, it will put a lot of strain on your body all at once while trying to get noticed by schools. If you get hurt, then you’re pretty much done for that whole season because they’re so short,” she said.

There will likely be athletes who will just want to focus on one sport. That will have a major effect on small school schools who rely on multi-sport athletes to fill their various teams.

“We will probably have many athletes choose one sport over another. This could limit numbers which could affect junior varsity programs. It could also provide more playing time and practice for other athletes at the same time though,” Farmersville Athletic Director Richard Dybas said. “We will also see coaches and players working together to play multiple sports during the spring season, possibly alternating days to practice and play.”

For now, Dybas and other athletic directors around the state will have ample time to prepare for the upcoming seasons and schedule games.