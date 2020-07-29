Porterville takes little time landing new football coach

He now has the opportunity to live out his ultimate goal which is to serve as a positive role-model for his two sons as well as his players.

“Being a head coach in general is a huge responsibility. With being the first Black head coach, I’m going to carry myself in a way that my family can be proud of,” Thompson said. “That’s just how I am as a person. My job is to raise good young men so they can go out and be productive members of our community.”

Machado encouraged the new head coach to apply for the opening, after working closely together for the last three seasons. Thompson was the team’s defensive-backs coach in 2017. In 2018 the team decided to shake things up during the middle of the season, and thrust Thompson into the role of defensive coordinator.

“I was thrown into the fire by Machado during a bye week, then we played against Hanford and had a good game defensively. Being able to adapt to different situations is one of my best qualities,” Thompson said.

He spent the last two seasons in charge of the Panther defense, and the team finished with a combined record of 16-8. They were also one four-point loss away from a trip to last year’s valley championship game. Spending the last three years with the kids served as a major inspiration for Thompson’s desire to become the team’s head coach.

“The work ethic of these kids is rare, something that I had only seen when I got to college level,” he said.