Borkey’s first head coaching job is a ‘Giant’ opportunity

The 42-year-old Borkey has been a jack of all trades since arriving at COS in the fall of 2018 as a football assistant after spending the previous 12 years as a men’s basketball assistant at the community college and NCAA Division II levels, including stints at Giants’ rivals Fresno City and West Hills-Coalinga.

Borkey became a women’s tennis assistant for COS in the spring of 2019, and is slated to join the Giants’ women’s basketball coaching staff for the upcoming season.

“It’s great that he can step in and do this,” Davis said of Borkey. “He’s really good with young people, he knows how to run a program and he knows how to recruit. Those three things will help him out and serve COS well.”

Borkey replaces Jay Johnson, who stepped down after 14 seasons as COS’ women’s tennis coach.

“We have a great opportunity to build something here,” Borkey said. “Coach Johnson did a great job for many years, and I hope to build off that.”

Borkey developed a passion for sports—which led to a career in coaching—while growing up in the Shasta County town of Burney, population 3,154.

Like many of his friends at Burney Junior and Senior High, a seventh- through 12th-grade school of roughly 150 students, Borkey was a multi-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball and tennis.

After going off to college at Fresno State, a conversation back home in Burney helped point Borkey toward involvement in competitive sports. A friend from school (Robby Snelling) and his father (Larry Snelling) both suggested that Borkey try coaching. Robby Snelling is now the head football coach at Butte College, while Larry Snelling was a long-time coach in Burney before retiring.