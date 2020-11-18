Prep softball players take talents to next level

After giving it much thought, Paregien chose Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. over University of California San Diego. With the school being over 2,000 miles away from Exeter, she deems the adjustment will be a “curveball,” but ultimately it was the perfect academic fit for her. Bradley has both undergraduate and doctoral programs that align with her career goals of becoming a physical therapist.

She began her high school career as a freshman on varsity for the Monarchs during the 2017-2018 season. During that same season the team finished with a 26-6 record and were crowned Division IV Valley Champions. She immediately cemented herself as a leader on the team as she finished second in batting average and third in runs.

Paregien’s best memory from her high school career came during that valley championship playoff run. She was lined up in the right outfield late in the game. A fly ball was hit in her direction and she started to make a run for it. She tracked it down, made a leaping catch, and saved a near game winning run that allowed the Monarchs to move onward in their playoff journey.

Paregien started her career as a young kid playing recreation softball in Exeter. Right alongside her was Blackmon as the duo essentially grew up playing the sport together. They went from being really good friends in middle school to playing on varsity together as freshmen in high school, to signing their college offer letters on the same day. Both were multi-sport athletes at EUHS as Paregien played varsity volleyball while Blackmon played varsity basketball.