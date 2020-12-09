Coaches huddle up to campaign for return of high school sports

“We felt it was not a very sound idea to just sit back and see what the state thought. As coaches that’s not how we’re built. We have to make sure everything is considered,” Mission Oak head football coach Michael Machado said. “From our side we were saying let us help you, we have all of the statistical information that you need and we can get it for you.”

The WCCA collected data related to the spread of COVID-19 from schools in several states that did not postpone fall sports. They received the most data from the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association which included 207 schools, 30,000 student-athletes,16,000 practices and 4,000 contests. Through September, they had 271 COVID-19 cases reported but only five cases were linked to school contact. 55% of cases were traced to household contact and 41% traced to community contact.

They also received data from volleyball and football teams via the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Of 739 varsity volleyball matches, 98% were played without a COVID-19 cancellation. There were 13 cancellations that affected seven schools. Of 290 varsity football games played, 94% were played without a COVID-19 cancellation. There were 18 cancellations that affected 11 schools. Through Oct. 23, there were no positive COVID-19 cases linked to practices or games.

“The only reason us coaches are considering it is because of the numbers from those states. So if we can replicate what they did [with protocols] then it’s a matter of fact,” Machado said.

There were various protocols from those states that are very similar to the regulations in place for schools practicing throughout the Central Valley over the last few weeks. Teams socially distance when they can, they keep groups to small cohorts when indoors, and sanitize all equipment before and after practices/games. During games, masks were required for referees as well as every person on the sideline. Fans were allowed in larger districts at a minimum capacity and seating was to be six feet apart. Teams took buses to and from games with windows down and masks on.

The WCCA passed along this data to the CIF and the state health department. According to Machado, the CIF is in favor of a return to play but the state has not done much with the data yet.

“If we can show during a football season that we can be safe and control the spread, then that would aid in getting students back to school,” he said. “We could use [high school sports] as a test module in California to show that the protocols from these other states are working.”