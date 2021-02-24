Famous cowboys have local ties

Clay Carr, born on April 17, 1909 in Farmersville, came in at number 30 on the list. In 1955 he was inducted in the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1979. He was 16-years-old when he entered his first rodeo competition in Visalia. Over his 25-year career, he won five world titles while competing in competed in saddle bronc riding, steer roping, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping events in various countries such as Australia and England. He honed his skills on his family-owned Gill Ranches in California. According to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Carr was a cowboy born to the saddle and rope. Upon his death in Visalia in April 1957, the citizens of his hometown voted him the all-time greatest athlete of that area.

Another cowboy with local connections on the list was Montie Montana, who came in at No. 20. He was born in Montana but moved to California and parlayed his roping skills into a career in movies. He became a fixture on the rodeo circuit in the U.S. and Canada and also appeared in more than 60 annual Tournament of Roses parades in Pasadena, California, waving to the crowd from a silver saddle in sequined western attire. During the inaugural parade of 1953, Montana lassoed President Dwight Eisenhower, with the president’s approval. He was inducted into the Rodeo Hall of Fame of the Rodeo Historical Society, a support group of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum, in 1989. He was also inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 1994 before passing away in May 1998.

His son, Montie Montana Jr., was born in 1935 and continued a dynasty started by his father. He performed in his first rodeo at three-years-old. He lived the last 24 years of his life in Springville where he was played a prominent role in developing the Springville Sierra Rodeo. He was also an actor, stuntman, rodeo performer, trick rider and roper. According to the National Cowboy Museum, the younger Montana is one of the people responsible for preserving and promoting western arena arts. He also wrote a weekly column for The Porterville Recorder. He received an award at the National Cowboy Symposium in Lubbock Texas in September, 2008 before his death in Springville in 2013.

Top on the list was Billy the Kid, born Henry McCarty, who worked as a cowboy in the New Mexico territory before turning to a life of crime. The list also included actor Will Rogers, who grew up in a ranching family, Annie Oakley, the famous markswoman, former rodeo cowboy and Dallas Cowboy fullback Walt Garrison. For the full list, visit 247wallst.com.