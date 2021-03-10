COS men’s basketball is first on the court in conference

But what the Giants nearly didn’t have was a season to showcase their collective skills.

That’s because athletics have been in a state of flux since the California Community College Athletic Association canceled the men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments and all spring sports in March 2020 because of safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Then, as the state began to ramp up for a return to play under a contingency plan that pushed all sports back to the spring, 82 of the 100 men’s basketball-playing programs opted out of competing in 2021, including all of the Central Valley Conference except for Sequoias.

So in addition to navigating COVID-19 precautions that saw the Giants practice outdoors throughout the fall and undergo daily testing for the virus, Sequoias’ athletics director Brent Davis had to scramble to find teams to play.

“With this pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of concern for students on the mental health side. Not just at COS but around the country,” Jensen said. “It’s amazing what [COS president/superintendent]Brent Calvin and Brent Davis and the whole administration team have done to make this possible. And our training staff. All the hours they have put in to get kids cleared to play. We’re beyond appreciative for what everyone is doing, and how they made this come together for us.”

All-State selection Ryan Johnson (Hanford High) and All-CVC pick Tiveon Stroud (Selma) are the returning marquee performers from a Sequoias team that went 24-6 overall, 11-3 in the CVC and reached the state’s Elite Eight for the second straight season in 2019-2020.

Johnson, a 6-5 guard/forward combo, averaged 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks a game in his first season of basketball since he was a junior in high school in 2015-2016.

Johnson missed his senior season in basketball with an injury, then focused on playing quarterback in football as a red-shirt freshman at San Jose State in 2017-2018 and at Sequoias in 2018-2019.

“He’s been fantastic for us,” Jensen said. “I think he’s really improved as a basketball player. He’s got his basketball legs under him after not playing for three years. He’s really stepping into a leadership role for us. We’re excited for his future.”

Stroud, a 6-8 forward/center, blossomed in the second half of last season en route to averaging 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 blocks a game.

“He’s a high impact guy,” Jensen said. “He’s got a motor that really separates him from most in the state.”

Amil Fields, a 6-6 forward from Hayward, and Ayo Aderobove, a 6-7 guard/forward from Nigeria, also return. Fields averaged 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while Aderobove contributed 3.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

“Amil and Ayo are both high character, high IQ guys,” Jensen said. “Both love basketball. Both can shoot it. And they are great teammates, guys the other players like to be around.”

Jensen said he is excited to see a pair of gray-shirts—Tyler Harris and Ryan Troutman—take the floor as Giants for the first time.

Harris, a 6-10 center out of Scotts Valley, is a sophomore transfer from Gavilan, where he averaged 2.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game in 2018-2019. He followed former Gavilan coach Jensen to Sequoias in 2019-2020.

“He has the ability to stretch the floor as a true big man,” Jensen said. “He’s got a bright future ahead of him. Whoever picks him up at the NCAA level is not only getting a great basketball player, but a great kid.”