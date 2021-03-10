COS volleyball begins delayed, condensed season

Since the Giants last played on Nov. 26, 2019, during a Northern California Regionals loss at Sierra College in Rocklin, safety precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic have brought sweeping modifications to California community college athletics, including delaying the start of seasons, reducing their duration and eliminating state playoffs.

Sequoias’ typical summer in-person conditioning program was replaced by workouts conducted over Zoom video conferencing.

The team didn’t meet in person until a couple months into the fall semester, when Sequoias began practicing outdoors in small pods of players.

And when COVID-19 cases across the country began to spike around the winter holidays, even the small group practices were halted as a precautionary measure.

But with infection rates declining and state restrictions easing, the Giants were cleared to begin practicing as a full squad—and in the gym—in January after all players and coaches tested negative for COVID-19.

Returning to practice with safety precautions in place such as daily testing and the use of masks, however, weren’t the only hurdles to clear.

In December, nearly all of the community colleges across the state that offer athletics elected to opt out of competition for the 2020-2021 school year, including 78 of the 91 program’s that offer women’s volleyball.

So Sequoias’ athletics director Brent Davis scrambled to put together a nine-match season against five regionally based colleges (Bakersfield, Antelope Valley, Cerro Coso, Cuesta and Taft) that will comprise the one-off, jokingly dubbed Central California Community College COVID Conference.

The Giants will play each college (except Cuesta) in home and away matches culminating on April 1. There will not be a postseason, and all players will retain their same eligibility during the 2021-2022 school year.

“All thanks go to Brent Davis, our athletic trainers, the nurses doing the testing, the support of [school president/superintendent Brent] Calvin and the administration,” Rix said. “It would have been easier just not to play. But everyone behind the scenes has worked so hard to get us to this point.

“The girls are so excited to get to play and have some competition this year. They want to take full advantage of the opportunity to play other teams.”

Sequoias is set to be led by a trio of players who earned all-Central Valley Conference honors last season, when the Giants went 20-8 overall and made their fifth consecutive appearance in NorCal Regional playoffs.

That group is headed up by first-team All-CVC selection Hazel Martinez, a 6-foot-1 opposite hitter out of Mission Oak High. Martinez was second on the team in kills (236) and led the Giants in blocks (52) last season.

“Hazel is a huge asset to the program,” Rix said. “She is such a hard worker.”

The Giants also return All-CVC honorable mentions in Mykia Campbell (a 5-6 setter out of Coalinga) and Gia Rozadilla (a 5-9 libero from Fresno’s Central High).

Campbell recorded 311 assists along with 77 digs while sharing the setter job with Sydney Guinn last season. Rozadilla had 100 digs as a defensive specialist.

“Mykia is great about learning the hitters and where they want (the set.) She really runs the offense well,” Rix said. “And Gia has stepped into that (libero) role. She’s so mature and just a great leader.”