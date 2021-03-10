School districts split on fall sports

Farmersville and Lindsay

Athletes at Farmersville High School (FHS) and Lindsay High School (LHS) are rejoicing as the schools have developed a plan to play a few games of football and volleyball. Farmersville will have a four-game football season beginning on Friday, March 19 as the two teams will go head-to-head at LHS at 6 p.m. For the Aztecs, the following three Fridays will include games at Corcoran, at Hanford West, then home against Orange Cove. As of press time, the Cardinals have one other game confirmed on Thursday, April 1 at home against Corcoran at 6 p.m. They are currently working on confirming an additional game for Friday, March 26.

Volleyball will be playing outdoors on grass courts at their respective school campuses. Over the next three weeks they’ll be doing a triple round robin with Corcoran consisting of two games a week. The first game occurred yesterday, March 9 after press time between the Aztecs and Cardinals at FHS. On Thursday, March 11 Lindsay will host Corcoran, then on Tuesday, March 16 Farmersville will host Corcoran.

Tulare

Tulare Union, Tulare Western and Mission Oak High Schools are currently focused on providing a football season for their players, but things are very much up in the air. They are still working on schedules and if everything goes as planned, Mission Oak will be playing their first game at CVC this Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

Central Valley Christian

CVC is planning to play a three-game season for football, beginning this Saturday against Mission Oak. The following two Fridays they will travel to Kingsburg and then Bakersfield Christian. They currently do not have any plans for a volleyball season.

Woodlake

As of press time, Woodlake High School has not made any decisions regarding football and volleyball.

According to district athletic director Jose Palomo, they are still doing research as to what decision will be best for students.

Exeter, Visalia, Porterville

To the dismay of many athletes, the Exeter, Visalia and Porterville Unified School Districts have officially canceled the football, volleyball and water polo seasons this year. Visalia and Porterville stated similar reasons for the cancellations. Schools with smaller populations rely heavily on multi-sport athletes, so the districts did not want to further penalize traditional spring sports that were canceled a year ago.

“Most importantly, with the small window for fall sports to compete based on the CIF deadlines before transitioning to other sports, the district determined it was too short of a time period to allow proper conditioning of our student-athletes,” PUSD public information officer Jason Pommier said in an email.