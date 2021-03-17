COS Giants swarming to get on the field

Defense was the backbone of a 2019 Sequoias team that went 6-5 and qualified for a bowl game for the first time in 10 seasons, and a key member of that unit returns in safety Anthony Cervantes (Tulare Western).

Cervantes made 36 tackles, four for losses, had one interception and made two pass breakups last season. He’ll be joined at safety by Julian Espinoza (Tulare Union) and Sam Sholty (Milwaukie, Ore.)

Brandon Mora (Madera South) and Jose Luis Ramos (Mt. Whitney) are the Giants most experienced corners, having registered five and three tackles, respectively, last season. Freshmen newcomers include Lejuane Haynes (Hanford), Zechariah Nesby (Orange Park, Fla.), Benjamin Haywood (Cape Coral, Fla.) and Elijah LaGuerre (Needham, Mass.)

At outside linebacker/edge rusher, Jacob Torres (Mt. Whitney) is the only returning player, having made three tackles last season. A pair of Golden West products, Jordan Harris and Davonte Brown, two players out of Madera South, Anthony Vaca and Matt Bolanos, and Desi Escarsega (El Diamante) also are vying for time.

The inside linebacker spots will be manned by sophomore Anthony Guzman (Woodlake) and freshmen Jayden Sullivan (Redwood), Damon Stevenson (Tulare Western), Isaak Guzman (Porterville), Elijah Garza (Memorial-Fresno) and Trent Gibble (Mt. Whitney). Anthony Guzman had six tackles in a limited role last season.

Brian Rangel (Redwood), Aaron Tejada (Tulare Western), Johan Reyes (Woodlake) and Rigo Lopez (Tulare Western) form the all-freshman group who will rotate through the defensive line.

“We’re really excited about the defense,” Burkett said. “It’s going to be Sequoias’ swarm. Attack and run to the football.”

Offensively, the Giants were expected to be led by sophomore receiver Bryson Allen, a preseason All-American selection by the College Football American Year, who’s back after catching 38 passes for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019.

But Allen became one of more than 20 players from 2019 to either opt out of playing this season or walk away from football.

Without Allen, returning receivers Josh Willliams (Roosevelt-Fresno) and Josiah Martinez (Woodlake) will play a larger role. Williams nine passes for 75 yards last season. Newcomers include Antonio Perez (Hanford West), Willie Neal Jr. (Fort Myers, Fla.), Bryan Cuevas (Woodlake) and Tariq Walker (Portland, Ore.) also will see time at receiver.

“I really like our receivers,” Burkett said.

The Giants have four quarterbacks—sophomore Jordan Delarosa (Roosevelt-Fresno) and freshmen Nathan Lamb (Tulare Union), Dominic Gamboni (Bakersfield Christian) and Tate Robards (Broken Arrow, Okla.)—on the roster, and Burkett said they all have the potential to move on to four-year colleges.

Lamb, who was a preferred walk-on at Fresno State before transferring to Sequoias, is the career passing leader at Tulare Union with 11,253 yards. He also threw 125 touchdowns in his three varsity seasons.

Protecting that group of quarterbacks will be offensive linemen Jonathan Harman (Tulare Western), Tyler Ball (Redwood), Jakob Guzman (Corcoran), Zackary Zamorano (Lemoore), Abrahaom Munoz (Delano), Justin Warford (Mission Oak), Nick Smith (Redwood), Jeston Vaulet (Sparks, Nev.). Harman has worked primarily at center, while the rest are preparing to play guard or tackle.