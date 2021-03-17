‘Let Them Play’ rallies in Visalia

“These figures are unacceptable; yet they will remain a constant so long as our youths are prohibited from participating in activities that promote healthy living, the refinement of social skills, and cognitive development,” the letter read.

Andrew Delgado is a senior at Redwood High School and was one of several students in attendance at the rally. He was looking forward to a football season but had very little hope it would happen. Instead of participating in offseason workouts he decided to get a job as a delivery driver at Smith Auto Parts in Visalia. Although he was able to take advantage of not having a football season, he’s aware that some of his peers weren’t as lucky.

“I wanted to be a kid…I wanted to be in high school and play football. All kids should be able to participate in sports,” Delgado said. “But if you’re pulled out of that, you find something else to do and you might not find something as good as getting a job. There’s a lot of situations that kids can get themselves into, positive or negative.”

Golden West football stars Lonnie and Michael Wessel were not as fortunate. The cancelled season left the twin brothers wondering what could have been. The seniors have had a stellar high school football career and their college football hopes came down to their senior season which will not happen. They had a chance to transfer and play at a high school in Utah but they held out hope that the district would let them play.

“It’s not fair for people that aren’t playing, we deserve a chance to play too. Since we won’t have a season, it’s like we put in that effort the first few years for nothing and scouts aren’t going to look at us since we aren’t playing,” Lonnie said.

After the public comment portion of the meeting, the VUSD board stood by their decision to not have a football and water polo season. They consulted with various athletic directors, coaches, and high school principals, including Mt. Whitney High School principal Rick Hamilton who spoke during the meeting as well. He reinforced the district’s reasons for canceling which include athlete safety and prioritizing equity for spring sports. Since spring sports essentially did not have a season last year, the district wanted to ensure those sports received priority as coaches and athletes are only able to compete in one sport at a time. He also referenced stats related to safety such as an increased risk of injury in contact sports after prolonged training restrictions due to COVID-19. According to a study done by the National Coaches Association, all athletes utilizing weight training as part of their exercise program suffered an injury rate of 26.2% while their counterparts who did not were injured at a rate of 72.4%.

VUSD board clerk Walta Gamoian added that water polo and football athletes will not be neglected. Water polo coaches are pushing their players to be swimmers which is the main sport utilizing pools at all high schools. The district is also exploring options for a summer 7-on-7 passing league for football players.