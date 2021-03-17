‘Let Them Play’ rallies in Visalia

Parents and students rally at VUSD and PUSD board meetings to bring back football, water polo
VISALIA – For months there have been various movements to bring sports back in Tulare County. The latest group, Let Them Play Tulare County, was created in response to the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) and Porterville Unified School District’s recent decision to cancel football and water polo, just days after Tulare County met the metrics allowing for a return of those sports.
Let Them Play California has led the youth sports movement and recently settled a court case with the state which paved the way for all high school sports to resume. Let Them Play Tulare County initially started on Facebook on March 5, and grew to over 1,400 members in just a few days. Assemblyman Devon Mathis played an integral role in forming the group along with fellow co-founders Brook Dempsey and Phil Walker.
A few dozen parents and students showed up to rally outside of last Tuesday’s VUSD meeting with several members speaking during the public comment period. The group did the same for PUSD’s meeting last Thursday minus the in-person rally as their board meetings happen virtually.
Mathis also spoke at the meeting and read a letter he co-signed with State Sen. Shannon Grove which stated their concern with VUSD’s decision to cancel football and water polo. They called upon the district to reach out to city and community partners to ensure a safe and successful season for all student athletes.
The letter references various stats regarding the state’s youth including a drastic increase in substance use (up 64%), major depressive disorders (up 83%), anxiety disorders (up 93%), and overdoses (up 119%). The letter also mentions that the Visalia Police Department reported calls for suicide increased by over 400%.
“These figures are unacceptable; yet they will remain a constant so long as our youths are prohibited from participating in activities that promote healthy living, the refinement of social skills, and cognitive development,” the letter read.
Andrew Delgado is a senior at Redwood High School and was one of several students in attendance at the rally. He was looking forward to a football season but had very little hope it would happen. Instead of participating in offseason workouts he decided to get a job as a delivery driver at Smith Auto Parts in Visalia. Although he was able to take advantage of not having a football season, he’s aware that some of his peers weren’t as lucky.
“I wanted to be a kid…I wanted to be in high school and play football. All kids should be able to participate in sports,” Delgado said. “But if you’re pulled out of that, you find something else to do and you might not find something as good as getting a job. There’s a lot of situations that kids can get themselves into, positive or negative.”
Golden West football stars Lonnie and Michael Wessel were not as fortunate. The cancelled season left the twin brothers wondering what could have been. The seniors have had a stellar high school football career and their college football hopes came down to their senior season which will not happen. They had a chance to transfer and play at a high school in Utah but they held out hope that the district would let them play.
“It’s not fair for people that aren’t playing, we deserve a chance to play too. Since we won’t have a season, it’s like we put in that effort the first few years for nothing and scouts aren’t going to look at us since we aren’t playing,” Lonnie said.
After the public comment portion of the meeting, the VUSD board stood by their decision to not have a football and water polo season. They consulted with various athletic directors, coaches, and high school principals, including Mt. Whitney High School principal Rick Hamilton who spoke during the meeting as well. He reinforced the district’s reasons for canceling which include athlete safety and prioritizing equity for spring sports. Since spring sports essentially did not have a season last year, the district wanted to ensure those sports received priority as coaches and athletes are only able to compete in one sport at a time. He also referenced stats related to safety such as an increased risk of injury in contact sports after prolonged training restrictions due to COVID-19. According to a study done by the National Coaches Association, all athletes utilizing weight training as part of their exercise program suffered an injury rate of 26.2% while their counterparts who did not were injured at a rate of 72.4%.
VUSD board clerk Walta Gamoian added that water polo and football athletes will not be neglected. Water polo coaches are pushing their players to be swimmers which is the main sport utilizing pools at all high schools. The district is also exploring options for a summer 7-on-7 passing league for football players.