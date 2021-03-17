Swimming, diving returns at EUHS

After having their season cut short last year, the Monarchs were eager to get back into the pool. Although they lost on the stat sheets to Golden West, coach Miller is proud of her team considering the effort they gave with less than two weeks of conditioning in the pool.

Some of the team’s top performances were second place finishes by Haven Rich in the 200-yard individual medley and Riley Carpenter in the 100-yard backstroke.

“A lot of swimmers beat their times from last year which is amazing to say with just two weeks of practice and conditioning,” Miller said. “You can see their excitement being with their friends and the normalcy that’s been missing for a while.”

The team’s conditioning will be one of the main focuses between now and their next meet on April 7. Miller (EUHS ‘12) is in her first year as a head coach, after competing under Ogata during her high school years. After graduating high school, she went on to Washington & Jefferson College where she swam and played water polo. Following college, she coached the JV water polo team at EUHS before moving back to Pennsylvania for a short period. She couldn’t stay away from the Central Valley as she finally moved back to Exeter and is now a second-grade teacher at Rocky Hill Elementary School.

“[Coaching] has been an awesome experience. It’s nice to see it from both ends being an athlete most of my life and now it’s fun teaching the sports I grew up doing,” Miller said.

Going from a JV coach to a head varsity coach has presented a bit of a learning curve, as she’s now much more involved with the administrative side of things during meets.

“[Ogata] definitely left some big shoes to fill because she was a great coach, but she left us a great program so it’s been nice to jump in and start coaching these girls,” Miller said.