Boys Soccer: Exeter knocks off rust in home opener loss

It was also the fourth game of the season for the undefeated Cougars who had more practice time in the offseason than most schools in Tulare County, so the fact they came out like a well-oiled machine was no surprise. They have outscored opponents 18-3 and are looking like a strong contender for the Division-I Valley Championship.

Nonetheless, Renteria and the Monarchs accept no excuses. They have a lot of technical things to clean up, and the boys must make smarter decisions on both sides of the ball.

“We did things that were silly at times but we hadn’t played any games in a while. So it was good to get those things on film, we know it’s all a process. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Monarchs are trusting the process and are focused on improving their daily habits to reach their full potential as a team. ‘1,400’ is the motto they’re embracing this year, which is the number of minutes in a day. The goal is simple: maximize every single day. Do something everyday to master their craft and work towards the goal of being the best versions of themselves. Renteria believes if they focus on that, all other things will fall in line.

“The easiest way to be the best team player is drinking water every day. If you’re not hydrated then you can’t perform well. So that’s one of the things we’ve been preaching and the players say they’re doing it,” Renteria said.

After a rough five win season last year, Renteria believes this year’s squad is much improved. They’re more experienced and he can already tell they are gelling more efficiently. The sophomores from the 2018-2019 Valley Championship squad are now seniors, and are ready to lead the way. They’re led by Miguel Lara, who scored the lone goal in the season opener against Clovis.

“If he goes, we go,” Renteria said.

During Lara’s freshman and sophomore year he was the Central Sequoia League’s Defensive Player of the Year. Last year he played more offense and led the team in goals. This year he has a chance to be the first player in Exeter’s boys soccer history to be All-League all four years of his career.

Right alongside him are fellow seniors Bennett Reser-Guerra and goalkeeper Alan Quintero. Jonathan Bautista is anchoring the defense with juniors Heri Ortega and Sergio Aries controlling the middle. All of those players were apart of the Valley Championship squad, so they know what it takes to make it back.

The Monarchs next game was yesterday at Farmersville after press time and will play again tomorrow at home against Woodlake.