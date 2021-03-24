Girls Soccer: Monarchs held off by Mustangs in opener

The Monarchs ended their last season with a strong 11-8-1 finish, where they came in second in the Central Sequoia League (CSL), and suffered a very close 6-5 defeat to Orosi in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The extended offseason may have caused them to get a bit rusty as they gave up the game’s first point to the Mustangs on a shot that was caught and then dropped by Exeter’s goalie as the ball then rolled into the net.

The game’s first point happened in the 25th minute of the first half, and from then on it was a very defensive game as the next goal didn’t come until the 65th minute. Junior America Lopez went one on one with the Mustang goalie and beat her for the Monarchs only score of the night. That goal sparked some life in both offenses as they began picking up the pace in the last 15 minutes of the match. Both teams had their opportunities to put their team ahead, and both goalies redeemed themselves multiple times with some stellar saves.

Tulare Western’s offense applied just a tad bit more pressure as junior Aubrey Salazar scored off a set play in the final seconds of the match to give her team the 2-1 victory.

It was the second game of the season for the Mustangs who tied 0-0 a week prior with Kingsburg, last year’s CSL champion. According to their head coach Scott Rogers, his team came out a bit flat compared to their first game.

During post game interviews, both coaches mentioned similar issues that their teams are working through, such as low numbers due to the pandemic. They both have young teams and are working on cohesiveness as a result of having no offseason. Both coaches also mentioned the need for their teams to keep working on the fundamentals and learning their assignments.

Since the season is now happening in spring instead of winter, soccer teams across the valley are learning how to adjust to the weather. Instead of playing in chilly temperatures, they’ll be playing under the hot Central Valley sun in 80 and 90 degree weather by May.

“Our first order of business is to learn how to take care of ourselves with water, food and hydrating properly,” Lasky said. “You play 95 degrees on Tuesday night, that’s gonna drain you for a Thursday night game, so how you recover is going to be a huge deal and we’re going to have to monitor that.”