Football: Lindsay Cardinals win first game under new coach

The one possession game didn’t last long as Lindsay immediately responded with a score of their own. Senior Matthew Morales earned the run of the night with a 40-yard scamper into the end zone. He showed off his speed and agility by making several defenders miss before turning on the jets for their final score of the night, as the Cardinals went up 19-6 to close out the third.

The Tigers were not done fighting as they put together another scoring drive which ended with Magana catching a short slant into the end zone. They trailed 19-12 with plenty of time remaining in the final period. Woodlake had two more opportunities to tie or take the lead, but their first ended in a turnover on downs. They put together another strong drive with less than three minutes to go, but threw a crushing red zone interception which sealed their fate. Despite playing with about half the number of players compared to Lindsay, Woodlake had their opportunities to seize the game but limited themselves with several key turnovers.

“We came out super slow, started to get some momentum, then we shot ourselves in the foot with a fumble or interception,” Woodlake head coach Jeff Johnson said. “One thing I was proud of is that there were some times where we could have broke, but we kept fighting, competing and stayed competitive.”

Lindsay was scheduled to have their first game of the season two weeks ago at home against Farmersville, but it was cancelled due to COVID-19 safety protocols at Farmersville High School. Despite the rain, they still decided to hold an inter-team scrimmage. Higginbotham believes that the unpredictable offseason prepared his guys to stay strong during a close game against an athletic team like the Tigers.

“The stop and go made these kids tougher. We were going then we were stopping and then last week we were going and then we had to stop,” he said. “But they haven’t stopped since last June, they’re still fighting and I didn’t lose any bodies as we have almost 40 kids.”

The Cardinals will travel to Corcoran tomorrow at 6 p.m. Woodlake will have a week off before traveling to Farmersville next Friday, April 9 at 6 p.m.