Football: Aztecs mauled by Tigers in season finale

Whereas the frustrations and disappointments of Farmersville’s season may reflect those of the past year, Woodlake’s season thus far could represent the glimmer of hope for the year ahead.

This was only the second game of Woodlake’s four-game season. Like the Aztecs, the Tigers came into this game following a close loss. They also had a roster of just 20 and were without their head coach Jeff Johnson, who was out ill, sources said, with COVID-19. Standing in for Johnson was offensive line coach Wes Stevenson.

The Tigers were ferocious from the start. After a Farmersville fumble, Woodlake charged down the field. From their own 6-yard line, Woodlake’s Cervantes connected on a long pass to the game’s standout athlete Hector Magana, setting them up at midfield. They capped off the drive with a hand off to receiver Marcos Mendez for the first score of the game.

Going into the second quarter, multitalented Hector Magana returned a punt for Woodlake’s second touchdown. But this would be the first of two Magana touchdown returns called back because of penalties. That didn’t stop Woodlake, though. In the same drive, they used their other stellar receiving weapon, senior Luis Lopez. Cervantes, from midfield, linked up with Lopez for Woodlake’s second touchdown.

Hector Magana would then score from the other side of the ball. As free safety, Magana intercepted a pass from Farmersville’s junior quarterback Rudy Navarro and returned it for a touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Cervantes again led the Tigers down the field. After a pass to the slot receiver across the middle inside the red zone, Woodlake trotted in untouched for the touchdown.

With the clock running down, Farmersville rallied. With just seconds on the clock, sophomore Anthony Salinas, rushed the ball from 18 yards out for the score. The following two-point conversion would be Farmersville’s last score of the game.

Sure to pounce on their momentum Woodlake opened the second half by recovering an onside kick. Their effort nearly stalled when Farmersville’s defense broke through for a sack on 3rd and 7. But a defensive penalty gave Woodlake a second chance that Farmersville couldn’t afford. With a pass up the middle, Cervantes connected with Mendez, who took it to the house.

While that would be the last score of the game, it wasn’t the last of the excitement. In an impressive display of athleticism, awareness and teamwork, Woodlake defenders Shane Rodriguez and Luis Lopez pulled off an unbelievable interception in the third quarter. With a leap several feet in the air and out of bounds, Rodriguez snagged the otherwise-incomplete pass and tossed it back into the field of play before coming down. Lopez, anticipating Rodriguez’s save, ran over and dove under the ball to complete the incredible turnover worthy of an NFL highlight reel.

“Those kids, they always talk about how they play Madden, and they want to make Madden plays,” Coach Stevenson said.

“I mean, that was a Madden play,” Stevenson said. “You don’t see that very often. I’ve never seen it.”

As Farmersville’s season ends, Woodlake has two more games. Friday, April 16, will be senior night in the final home game of the season against Hanford West at 6 p.m. They’ll end their season next Friday, April 23, at Orosi High School at 6 p.m.