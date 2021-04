Brooklyn Blackmon has etched her name in Exeter athletics history. On Thursday, April 15, in a 9-0 win over Lindsay, Blackmon pitched a no-hitter and earned a school record 19 strikeouts.

The previous record was 17 which was set back in 1995. She neared a perfect game allowing just one walk.

She’s 2-1 on the season and had a 5-1-1 record last season before it was cut short. Next year she will be playing Division II basketball at California State University, San Bernardino.