Rocha resigns as Mustangs’ head coach

Ryan Rocha steps down as Tulare Western football after final game of spring season

TULARE – After eight successful seasons, Tulare Western varsity football coach Ryan Rocha has stepped down as head coach. Rocha announced the news in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account on Saturday.

The news came one day after the 56th annual Bell Game between Tulare Union and Tulare Western, where the Tribe won 20-14. It was the final game of the condensed spring season where the Mustangs finished 4-1.

“Thank you Tulare Western. You gave a young coach an opportunity to return home when a lot of people thought you were crazy and I was too young. You supported me and the kids and that is all a football could ask for from his administration. Thank you!” Rocha said in the statement.

In 2013, Rocha took over a 0-10 team and led them to a 7-4 season. He finished with a career record of 64-24 and never lost more than four games in a season. He led the Mustangs to three league titles and three Valley Championship appearances.