Rocha’s dominant reign comes to end

Prior to the condensed 2021 season, Rocha knew it’d be his last. He loved being a head coach, but knew it wouldn’t be a long-term career. He understood that the program needs a coach who is fully committed and passionate, but at this point in his life he is unable to provide that.

“The kids deserve 100% of what you have, 100% of what your staff has…and my heart just changed,” he said. “That same get up and go, 100% passion wasn’t there anymore. I’ve got new passions and desires.”

He still loves football, the kids and the coaches, but believes they deserve much more than that. He’ll still be teaching at Tulare Western, but will transition to a freshman studies class.

A historic run

Ryan Rocha was 22-years-old when he began his football coaching career. A few years later when he received his dream job at his alma mater of Tulare Western in 2013, he had no varsity head coaching experience. Add on the fact that the program had experienced a pair of winless seasons in two of the previous five years before he took over, it is remarkable what the class of 2003 alum was able to accomplish.

The Tulare Western administration hired Rocha to create a winning tradition. He did that immediately. Following a winless season, his Mustangs went 7-4 in his first year. During his eight year run, he was the only coach in program history without a losing season. Before playoffs for this season were canceled, he had led the team to a postseason appearance in every single season earning a 9-7 record plus three East Yosemite League titles. He was one game away from the Valley championship game in his third season, followed by championship appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

A few years after graduating from Tulare Western as a football and baseball standout, Rocha began coaching at El Diamante under legendary head coach Mark Rogers. He had no prior experience, and didn’t consider himself a football guy. He almost talked himself out of the job, but he believes Rogers saw something in him that he didn’t even see in himself.

During the interview, Rogers was writing on the whiteboard with two Valley championship rings on his fingers. Rocha, an interviewee with no coaching experience who hadn’t even played college football, felt the intimidation run through his body. For those reasons, he told Rogers that he might not be the right guy for the job before finding out that the legendary coach didn’t even play high school football.

“He gave me that confidence saying he’ll make me a good coach. He said ‘you just have to put in the time and energy, have excitement, be willing to learn, and I can make you a good coach,’” Rocha explained.

He was hired as a physical education instructor and became head coach of the junior varsity team. He did that for three and a half seasons and earned a West Yosemite League title before being called up as the varsity defensive coordinator. At one point, he was doing both as a head coach on JV and assistant on Varsity. After a season and a half on varsity, he was contacted about the head coaching vacancy at his old school.

Rogers wrote him a great letter of recommendation and he got the job. From there it was an uphill battle of fundraising to get the program out of debt, and revitalizing the team’s image from a winless squad to a county powerhouse.

“Those early years were fun because we saw the transformation. And then the latter half was sustaining it which is its own challenge,” Rocha said. “Moving forward, I hope the program is in great hands. We’ve left it really solid so I hope the next guy can come in, take off and take it to new heights.”

Head coaching at the varsity level may not be in his future, but Rocha hasn’t ruled out a return as an assistant coach. For now, he’s focused on being a father and coaching his kid’s flag football team.

“I had my fun with football, I’m going to be rooting them on. But I’m looking forward to raising my sons up and making sure they’re good, honorable men out there,” he said.