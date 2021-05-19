Girls Basketball: Hawks hoopster to take talents down south

Mission Oak senior Dynasia Jefferson signs to play basketball at University of Antelope Valley in Southern California

TULARE – From struggling with layups at the beginning of high school, to college basketball signee in three years is a remarkable journey for any high school athlete. After a breakout junior season last year, Mission Oak forward Dynasia Jefferson has committed to play NAIA basketball at University of Antelope Valley in Lancaster, Calif.

Jefferson’s growth has been rampant during her high school years. Not just physically as she stands 6-foot-2 and is often one of the tallest players on the court, but her basketball skills have come a long way since freshman year. Although she began playing basketball at 9 years old, Mission Oak head coach Dave Caetano considered her a raw talent when she entered high school.

“It took almost two years to finally get her to where she was ready. And then her junior year, she really blossomed, Caetano said. “If we could have had a full year [this season], I think she would have been a dominant force in the area.”