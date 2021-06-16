Baseball: Miners win WYL, home playoff opener

Following a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed, the Miners were on the brink of an early exit from the Division II Valley playoffs as they trailed Hanford for most of the game. They were down 4-2 before their bats came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cole Yoshida opened the inning with a single before stealing second. A powerful RBI double by Arrix Rios brought Yoshida home which cut the lead down to one, and ignited their dugout as the momentum began to shift in their favor. Yoshida earned second team all-league honors this year, and is a player that head coach Dillion Kelley deems to have an advanced defensive skillset.

“The plays he makes are ridiculously impressive. I would be shocked if there’s someone his age that is better than him defensively in the Valley,” Kelley said.

With two runners on base and two outs, Austin Beno approached the plate. Beno earned pitcher of the year honors for the WYL with over 75 strikeouts, but it was his batting that saved the day for El Diamante. He slugged a ball deep into the outfield for a RBI double which proved to be the game-winning runs as he gave his team the 5-4 lead.

To open the final inning, Mikey Ramirez came in to close out the game on the mound. Kelley considers the utility player to be the center of the offense due to his diverse skill set. He sealed the comeback victory with two strikeouts as the Miners advanced to the next round.

“That’s what good teams do. When you don’t start out with a good game but still get a win, that is a sign of their resiliency,” Kelley.

Rider Hartman was another important piece for the team this year, earning MVP honors for the WYL after hitting over .450 for the season. El Diamante is now one game away from an appearance in the Valley Championship, but first they’ll play at home this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. against Madera. If they win, the championship game will be Friday at 4:30 p.m., although schedules are subject to change. Their last Valley title appearance was in 2018 when they lost 8-2 to San Joaquin Memorial.