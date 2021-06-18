Girls Basketball: Strathmore to host regional title game

Spartans will be at home against Fallbrook for Saturday’s CIF Southern California Championship

STRATHMORE – The Strathmore Spartans are enjoying one of the best seasons in the school’s 100 year history, and have earned the chance to compete for a regional title. The Division 5-AA Southern California Championship will culminate in Strathmore, as they will host the Fallbrook Warriors on tomorrow, June 19 at 6 p.m.

Following last week’s Division V Valley Championship win over Corcoran, Strathmore has dominated in the Regional playoffs. On Tuesday they defeated Calvary Chapel 78-28 which was the most points scored and largest margin of victory of all the games in the Division 5-AA bracket. Last night’s game was a bit closer as they defeated Taft 49-29.

As the No. 1 seed in the Valley playoffs and No. 2 seed in the regional playoffs they have hosted every game so far.