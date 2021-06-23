Girls Basketball: Strathmore Spartans bring home State Championship

The Spartans are the last team standing in the Division 5-AA Southern California bracket after defeating Fallbrook 63-54

STRATHMORE – The tale of the 2021 Strathmore girls basketball squad will live on for decades. Not only did they cruise through Central Valley competition, they took their game to new heights during their journey to becoming Division 5-AA Southern California Regional champions.

Although it will officially go down as a Regional championship, the Spartans are claiming the title of state champions. The Northern California Regional tournament did not take place this year, so the Spartans went as far as they could possibly go.