Softball: Tulare Union wins Valley title in dramatic fashion

“There’s nothing that can beat this feeling,” Reynolds said.

Although Reynolds has been the most important piece to the puzzle for the Tribe this season, it was the younger players who stepped up during the Valley championship. Three of the four runs against Liberty were scored by sophomores. Hastin went 2-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Fellow sophomore Maris Pinheiro added a hit and scored two runs.

Rojo believes that Hastin is just scratching the surface and has the potential to play at the Division I level in college. Their opponents have yet to see her best work and she will be a force in the Valley over the next two years.

“Next year, she’s probably going to be our number one [pitcher] so you’re going to see the full package of Taylor Hastin,” Rojo said. “You’ve already seen her at bat and at third base, wait until you see her on the mound. The only one that is going to stop her, is her. That’s how good she is.”

Tulare Union’s season will continue as they will compete for the Division III CIF Southern California Softball Championship. Their first game occurred at home yesterday after press time against Alverno Heights Academy. If they won, they will compete tomorrow at home against Fowler or Orange Vista.