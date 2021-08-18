Football returns to Tulare County for 2021 season

Central Sequoia League

The Exeter Monarchs will open their season at home on Friday at 7:15 p.m. against the Liberty Hawks. After finishing towards the bottom of the CSL in 2019 with an overall record of 5-7, they were the only team in the league to not play a condensed spring season. Add on the fact they are only fielding six returners who have previously played under head coach Keirsten Lamb, the acclimation period may be a bit rough. The good news is that senior quarterback Jake Rowlett will be back to run the offense, after helping lead the team to a playoff win over Woodlake in 2019. He stepped in at quarterback midway through the season after former starter Gavin Diaz was lost to injury. Also returning for the Monarchs is senior speedster Dewayne Coleman who is magic with the ball in his hands, as he ran back four kick/punt returns for touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. They’ll be sticking with the spread offense that they implemented in recent years, with goals of being multifaceted and getting as many athletes in space as possible.

“We throw the ball really well some days and some days we run the ball better,” Lamb said. “It’s going to be determined as far as what the defenses are trying to do to us and where can we attack.”

They’ll face longtime rival Woodlake in the second game of the season, and will open league play at home against reigning CSL champions Kingsburg on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

The top of the league has stayed competitive in recent years. Kingsburg, Dinuba, Central Valley Christian and Selma have all rotated as league champions over the last decade. While Kingsburg won the CSL in 2019, they were defeated by CVC in the Valley playoffs as the Cavaliers went on to lose 28-14 in the Valley championship game against Bakersfield Christian.

East Sequoia League

It’s been nearly four years since the Farmersville Aztecs have gotten a win on the football field, but a culture shift is underway. They are under new leadership as head coach Sean Knox has taken the reins and his main goal is to rebuild the culture from the ground up. As far as the product on the field, the goal is to create an offense resembling “The Greatest Show on Turf,” a nickname donned to the St. Louis Rams in the early 2000s. They were one of the most explosive and balanced offenses in NFL history. He wants to create the “Legion of Boom” on defense, which is an ode to the stout defensive backfield of the Seattle Seahawks in the early to mid-2010s. In his first year with the team, Knox will have a few key players to build around including junior Anthony Salinas. As a freshman, Salinas was the best player on the Aztec offense and lined up all over the field. They’ll wait a week to open their season as they’ll host Avenal next Friday at 7:30 p.m. They’ll open league play at Strathmore on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

In 2019, Strathmore and Woodlake tied for first in the ESL and both teams have taken turns finishing first in league over the last few seasons. It’s a special season for the Spartans as the program will be celebrating their 100th season. They’ve been a powerhouse in the Central Valley over the last half decade as they won a state title in 2017 along with three regional titles and three Valley titles since 2016.

West Yosemite League

As the biggest school in Tulare County, the Redwood Rangers had their way with all other teams in the county en route to a 10-2 record in 2019. Their biggest test came against league foe Hanford who handed the Rangers their only regular season loss and went on to be crowned league champions. It’ll be the second season under head coach Kevin Scharton who led the team to a playoff win during his first run. This year’s squad will be dealing with inexperience as they lost a lot of seniors, and were set back by not having a season last year, which is a sentiment that many other teams can relate to.

“The last time some these kids played football, they were in junior high or they were freshmen. That year off really set us back a bit,” Scharton said. “I think the speed of the game is a little slow right now for us but in time we’ll catch up.”

Some of the few returners include senior linebacker Marcus Garvey Correia who led the team in tackles as a sophomore, and senior receiver Ashton Ibarra who will be a leader on offense. They’ll start their season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Centennial, before their home opener a week later against Clovis West. The young squad will be tested in their preleague schedule with games against Tulare Union and Tulare Western, before their first WYL game on Oct. 1 against Lemoore.

As four of six teams in the league are in VUSD, most of the league will be shaking off the rust as they take the field this fall. Only Hanford and Lemoore benefited from a spring season, with Hanford enjoying a strong 3-1 record. They will be returning junior Cayden Muir at quarterback along with senior receiver Noah Noyola to lead the offense.