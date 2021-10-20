Hawks football soars over Mustangs, improves to 7-0

The game against the Mustangs was one of the most important victories they’ve had this season. Tulare Western fell to 5-3, which ties for the best record and includes one of the most competitive schedules of any other team that Mission Oak will face in the regular season. As of last week’s rankings, the Mustangs were seeded towards the bottom of Division II, but have an early win over a Frontier team that is currently ranked towards the top of Division II. They also have wins over Redwood and Dinuba who are currently ranked towards the top of Division III alongside Mission Oak.

According to Machado, this game served as an important litmus test for his squad and they showed their ability to preserve a lead towards the end of a game.

“We really dominated the second half and we hadn’t had that out of our team.

We had the ball for the entire fourth quarter, we moved the chains when we needed to and we punched it in at the end,” Machado said.

The game started out as an early defensive battle as the first quarter was a scoreless battle for field position. The Mission Oak defense were the stars of the game as they held an offense averaging nearly 28 points per game to just seven points on the night. The Hawks offense finally began capitalizing on their defense’s dominance with the longest play of the first half which set up their first points. Senior Rudy Navarro dropped back to pass, scrambled right and reversed field, dodging defenders along the way, before heaving the ball down field to senior Michael Iriye who made a great adjustment along the sideline while the ball was in the air and did even better after the catch. He made it down to the 11-yard line, completing an over 50-yard catch, before finishing the drive with a touchdown run a few plays later.

The score was 6-0 following a blocked extra point, but it was all Mission Oak from that point on as they never let go of the lead. The drive of the game came in the waning moments of the first half after they stuffed the Mustang offense on fourth down at the goal line with just under four minutes remaining in the half. The drive almost stalled before senior Anthony Ledesma put the team on his back. He came up with a clutch contested catch of 50 yards which put them in the red zone with under 30 seconds left. A slew of penalties knocked them out of the red zone, but a defensive penalty gave them one last untimed down from the 20-yard line which resulted in a play that would send any defensive coordinator into a frustrated frenzy.

Navarro threw up a prayer to Ledesma who made a spectacular catch over a defender in the back of the end zone. They then converted the two-point conversions following a fake field goal as Ledesma lined up as the holder, took the snap and ran to the right before diving into the end zone and giving his team the 14-0 lead heading into the break.