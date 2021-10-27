Hawks football scores 54 second half points, improves to 8-0

For context, Mission Oak’s 54 points in the second half is more than they’ve scored in any full game this season, while also being the second most points any other team in the EYL has scored. According to head coach Michael Machado, the team’s game plan didn’t change much despite only being able to muster six first half points. He knew how explosive his team could potentially be on offense, and believes it was on show in the EYL clinching win.

“I just told our guys that no adjustments were going to be made. The decision of how you were going to play the second half was going to be between you and you. And they just had to make a decision to play better and to play to their ability. And obviously, they played to the top of their ability,” Machado said.

He told his team that he wasn’t mad at them, just disappointed that they were playing below their abilities. That was all they needed to hear.

They got the ball first in the second half and relied on the arm of senior transfer quarterback Rudy Navarro to get them back in the game. A few quick slants got them down the field before senior Anthony Ledesma made the catch of the night. About 13 yards outside of the redzone, Navarro tossed a pass to the end zone to Ledesma who made a tough contested catch for six. He made another contested catch over a defender on the next play for the two-point conversion which cut the lead down to 11 in the first two minutes of the second half.

After nearly recovering an onside kick but letting it slip away, the Hawks defense came up with a third down sack to get their offense the ball back. They went right back to the slants to move the ball down the field. This time it was senior receiver Jaden Hernandez who took the slant and beat an overly aggressive defender before turning on the jets for a 56-yard touchdown catch for six more points. They didn’t get the two-point conversion but suddenly they were now down 25-20 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.