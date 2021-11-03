Tulare Union football wins two Bell games in one year

For Tulare Western, an entirely new regime is in place. It was the final game of head coach Derek Rosa’s first season which can be deemed a success by several metrics. They finished 6-4 with a 3-2 record in the East Yosemite League (EYL) and clinched a spot in the Division II Valley playoffs. But in his first outing in a rivalry game that dates back nearly 60 years, he came up short to the veteran coach on the other sideline.

It was anyone’s game through the first half. Both offenses moved the ball with ease early on as the game’s first drives were quick and ended in touchdowns. That led to a 21-21 tie over halfway through the second period before the Tribe defense finally came up with the first big stop of the game.

The Tulare Western offense made it all the way into the red zone before a Tulare Union defensive stand on third down halted the drive. The Mustangs settled for a 34-yard field goal attempt that was then blocked, which consequently ended the streak of points on every drive of the game to that point.

For the Tribe, their offense continued rolling. Just one play after the blocked kick, senior Pedro Alvarez took a short pass and bolted 50-yards to the end zone to put their team up 28-21 heading into the halftime break.

Adjustments were made by the Mustangs as they began the second half on defense and forced the game’s first punt. They got the ball back and the arm of junior quarterback Carmine Ficher got them on the board for the first points of the half which tied the game back up at 28.

In last week’s EYL deciding matchup, Tulare Union came out of halftime with a 25-6 lead before a disastrous second half collapse saw them give up 54 second half points to Mission Oak in a soul-crushing defeat. They learned from their mistakes and kept their foot on the gas against their other fellow Tulare school. They went on to outscore the Mustangs 28-14 in the second half to close out the Bell game victory and avoid their first sub .500 record in eight seasons.

In a season where The Tribe garnered their fewest wins since 2013, they’ve fallen in the middle of the pack of Division III which is where they will now compete for a Valley title this year. This comes after over a decade of alternating between Division I and Division II, including back-to-back Division II Valley title wins in 2017 and 2018.

With this season’s new metrics for ranking teams, other Tulare County teams that fell in Division III include No. 1 Central Valley Christian, No. 2 Strathmore, and No. 16 El Diamante. Tulare Union is ranked No. 6 and will host Paso Robles on Thursday at 7 p.m.