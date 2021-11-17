Monarchs crowned So. Cal. Champs, move on to state championship game

Perhaps there was no better way to celebrate a birthday for Tiara Daly, who also had the game-winning kill, than to become a regional champion. But the win was far from certain after dropping their first set early, and then coming back to win the next three. In the last two sets of the game, Daly was one of the few girls to have the most blocks and spikes of the night.

While it felt good to win on her birthday, Daly said her sole motivation was to just come out with a victory .

But Daly didn’t do it alone, Hannah Baker had the crowd on the edge of their seats the whole night. She had the most attack plays of the game. She was, “really excited for this win because no [Exeter] sport has been able to come this far in a long time.”

Haven Rich was also a very aggressive player in tonight’s game having a high “kill” count throughout the night. “To be honest there are no words. I’m very excited for Saturday. I’m very happy” Rich shared after the game.

Coach Samantha Hilvers couldn’t be prouder of her group of girls. When asked about the team’s effort last night she explained that, “they played all out. They left it all out on the court, and even if they lost they played with their hearts and aggression.”

In Hilvers eyes, the turning point of the game was when the girls started to calm down after set one and began to play with confidence. The girls beat San Juan Capistrano Christian 3-1 and every set was close. In set one, they fell short by just two points but we’re putting up a good fight on the defensive side.