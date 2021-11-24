Lindsay brothers share soccer victory against Golden West

Daniel mentioned the feeling of sharing the field with his younger brother and as a team to stay composed and score in any opportunity given.

“They challenged us with their physical ability, their strength and we just matched it.” Daniel said.

Coaches remind players of the importance of preseason, and know the goal is to prepare for the league, as any team would like to end the season with a championship title. Golden West coach John McCaw mentioned how his team is preparing for his upcoming season.

“The first part of the season is to get prepared for our league. Our league is a pretty tough league. So, we hope when January rolls around that we’re much more solid defensively, and that we have a little bit more of an identity going forward,” McCaw said

Four freshmen are on Lindsay’s soccer team this season which is more than coach Tony Godoy has ever had on his team before.

“I think everybody knows the potential of how good we can be. It’s been a while since I’ve seen that. But it’s one thing thinking how good we can get and then applying it. So, I think the mentality is there; just a lot of positive energy around the program,” Godoy said.

Lindsay won their following game that Friday against Mt. Whitney 6-0; up next, they will be playing Hanford West on Nov. 23.